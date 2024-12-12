A PARCEL of land, west of Rowe Court in Dobwalls, has sold at auction for £42,500.
Measuring 0.07 hectares (0.18 acres), it fetched a freehold price well in excess of its guide of £25,000 plus, and was among 149 lots listed in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Cornwall Council instructed the sale of the land. Pre-application planning advice has been provided by the council for the site for two houses each with four bedrooms and parking provision.
Auctioneer David Henwood said: “Bidders identified the potential in this site located within an established residential area. The new owner may wish to consider a number of future options, subject to all of the necessary consents.”