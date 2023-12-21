Well, here we are almost at the end of the year. A time for reflection on the past 12 months and a time of renewed hope and optimism that everything will be better in the year ahead.
To borrow a phrase from the late Queen: “2023 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure”.
There seems to be more turmoil, division and hate in the world than ever before, with conflicts continuing in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people around the world are displaced because of the effects of an increasingly erratic and extreme climate.
In this country it feels like we drift from one political crisis to another, with no sense of leadership and no-one taking a grip of the real issues we all face on a day-to-day basis.
How many senior government ministers have we got through this year alone? I have lost track of who is supposed to be running what department.
Is it any wonder we have a rail service that few can rely on, a health service continuing to buckle at the knees, local councils going bankrupt and the cost of living continuing to cause real hardship?
As a journalist with a keen interest in all aspects of the political spectrum, I look back on 2023 with despair.
Once again the Westminster bubble has felt inward facing; arguing among themselves, plotting against each other and following narrow, personal agendas.
Meanwhile, out here in the real world, we can’t even be sure a train will turn up, let alone be on time.
A member of my family has recently had to start using the trains to go to college each day.
I don’t think she has arrived on time once and on some days has had to give up altogether because the train has been cancelled. If it’s not a strike, it’s signalling failures. Or just a lack of resilience to the ever more extreme weather.
Her education is suffering enormously and her stress levels are through the roof.
It’s a constant battle just to get on with daily life. What should be simple tasks such as going to work or school or college are a struggle because so much of our infrastructure is not fit for purpose.
Therefore it’s sometimes hard to look back at the end of the year and remember the good things. But, despite the challenges, there are usually plenty of highlights as well.
Like most people I have had some difficult times this year, but during those times I have had some wonderful support from friends and family.
Kindness
They have not just offered kind words and left it at that; they have gone above and beyond in practical ways, showing genuine and heartfelt kindness.
It has reminded me that, despite all the terrible events going on around the world, there are still good, decent and honest people who are motivated simply to help others.
I also look back happily to the summer when I was asked to broadcast a programme for BBC Radio Cornwall live from Bude to celebrate 70 years of the Surf Life Saving club there.
I had such a warm welcome from the brilliant team, a team of people who also put others before themselves.
Throughout the year I have been involved in fundraising events for the Cornwall Air Ambulance, and again I have witnessed incredible self-sacrifice and generosity.
Not just financial generosity, but also volunteers and supporters freely giving that most precious commodity; time!
There have also been some wonderful displays of community spirit.
Back in May, towns, villages and streets across Cornwall and Devon were filled with people celebrating the King’s Coronation.
I appreciate that not everyone is a fervent supporter of the Monarchy, but for many it is still a unifying feature of British life.
In my neighbourhood we all got together outside in front of our houses eating, drinking and catching up with each other in the sunshine. It’s not something we have time to do very often, so the Coronation was a welcome excuse.
I have also felt incredibly lucky to spend so much time this year working alongside the teams at BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon. They have been going through a very difficult time as BBC local radio is cut back. Regional and national programmes are replacing more and more local output.
Yet, despite all the uncertainty and distress it has caused the staff personally, they have continued to provide a professional service to the audience; again putting others before themselves.
I cannot describe how much admiration I have for their determination to maintain the highest standards on air despite facing possible redundancy or redeployment.
So, although I can’t look back on 2023 with undiluted pleasure, there have been plenty of positives. One of which has been the opportunity to meet so many of you.
Recently I met people at the Cornwall Air Ambulance Christmas concert who told me they read my ramblings on these pages.
Several people came up to me when I was in Bude in the summer to tell me they are also avid readers.
So, thank you for being part of my best moments of 2023.
Let’s hope we have plenty more to smile about in 2024. Happy New Year!