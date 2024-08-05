“My client purchased the site in 2010 where it was used for overflow parking and storage of equipment to the local vehicle maintenance and repair workshop business. My client no longer owns this business, and since the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 the land has had little use. It is now the subject to fly tipping. There is a need to do something with the site in order to ensure it does not become unsightly and harmful to the character of the surrounding area. This site is clearly brownfield.”