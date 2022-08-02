Plans to be set in motion for ‘Big Green’
Pictures from the design and access statement show the area proposed for improvement. Pictures: Steve Huckstep Architects
Subscribe newsletter
A SCHEME by Polperro Community Council to improve the ‘Big Green’ in the centre of the village can finally go ahead following Cornwall Council’s approval of the plans.
An identical scheme gained approval in January 2019 with a planning condition stating a need for ground contamination work. By the time this work had been completed earlier this year the original planning consent had lapsed, and the planning application had to be resubmitted.
The Big Green is the village’s main public outdoor space used for community events including Polperro Festival when a large marquee is erected there.
But the Polperro Conservation Area Character Appraisal and Management Plan highlighted numerous criticisms relating to the Big Green.
The main issues were the space lacks focus and is not used much of the time because there is no reason for people to stay there.
There was also criticism that the paved surfaces were uneven and dull; there is no link to the River Pol with visitors to the Big Green potentially unaware of the river.
Other concerns included the stage is too small and difficult to use; oversized planters dominate the space and reduce the usable area; the location of the Celtic Cross restricts the use of the area and there is no link to the Methodist Community Room.
Now approval has once again been given, with the planning conditions met, work can start on improving the area.
Paved surfaces will be replaced with high quality granite paving slabs; street furniture will be replaced and a new shelter, which can be used as a stage, will be built on the west boundary to provide a focus.
To inject life into the space lettable seating areas will be provided to catering businesses to create a café/pavement culture.
There will also be freestanding kiosks or barrows selling ice creams and souvenirs.
A riverside promenade will be created by removing the large planters from the river’s edge to be replaced by a water’s edge slate topped wall with a smaller planter.
The Celtic cross will be relocated to the front of the church community room as will the memorial plaque.
And a stepped link will be created for improved access to the Methodist Church community room balcony.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |