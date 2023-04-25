“You should note that this letter does not constitute a formal decision by the Council (as local planning authority). It is only an officer’s opinion given in good faith, and without prejudice to the formal consideration of any planning application. However, the advice note issues will be considered by the Council as a material consideration in the determination of future planning related applications, subject to the proviso that circumstances and information may change or come to light that could alter the position. It should be noted that the weight given to pre-application advice notes will decline over time and that the Local Planning Authority dispose of pre-application records after three years. Therefore, pre-application records that are more than three years old will not hold any weight in the subsequent determination of related planning applications.”