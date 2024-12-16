PLANS have been submitted for 14 houses to be built within 300 metres of the Bodmin Moor National Landscape.
DJW Build Ltd has applied for outline planning consent to build up to 14 houses on a field adjacent to the built-up area of Upton Cross village in the Lynher Valley area of great landscape value.
As part of the development, seven homes would be for affordable rent or sale. Of the 14 properties, there are to three two-bed houses, two one-bed houses, one three-bed, and one four-bed. Meanwhile, the seven affordable homes are made up of three three-bed houses, three four-bed houses, and a single one-bed home.
As part of its design and accessibility study, the applicant argued that the development is small for a site of this size.
It explained: “The density is low for a site of this size; however, we argue that is a good thing and evident that we are not trying to cram as many units in as possible.”
The applicant also argued that the development would make a ‘positive contribution’ to the local economy.
It said: “In terms of economic benefits, the proposals would make a positive contribution to the local economy during the construction phase and once occupied through local spending power.
“From a social dimension, the proposal would result in new homes and in terms of the environmental aspect, the proposals would significantly enhance the site’s environmental value through the reduction in built development and increase in soft landscaping, which will in turn also encourage biodiversity to thrive.”
The application is awaiting a decision from Cornwall Council’s planning department.
More details can be found regarding application PA24/06982 on Cornwall Council’s website via: planning.cornwall.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=SJJV6MFGKE600&activeTab=summary