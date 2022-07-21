Plans submitted for 23 more homes in Liskeard

PERSIMMON Homes has put in a full planning application to build a further 23 homes on land at the western edge of Trevethan Meadows, Addington, Liskeard.

The site forms part of an area of land previously identified for development.

Planning was granted in 2013 for a residential development of 450 homes supported by a local centre.

The earlier phases of this development have been completed whilst the final phases are underway.

The application site is land that is left over after the 450 houses are built and fronts St Cleer Road and Granite Way.

The planning application states that the design and layout of the site would provide a unique development within the wider Trevethan Meadows Estate through the provision of different house types to those used in other phases as well as a larger area of green space providing a more rural, edge of settlement character to the development.

Eighteen of the new homes, a mix of one, two, three and four-bed units, will be sold on the open market.

The remaining five will be affordable one and two-bed homes.