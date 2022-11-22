Plans seek to rebuild cottage destroyed in tragic fire
The body of Edward Hughes, 20, was found in the property near Downderry on September 6 of last year, a week after the blaze which had broken out.
A planning application has been submitted to rebuild Deviock Farm Cottage entirely, as the property has been deemed beyond economical repair. The new building will be on the same footprint as the existing house.
The planning statement reads that: “The design has been amended in a subtle manner from the previous so that the property does not increase in height and mass but is sufficiently different that the policy holder is not reminded of the loss experienced within the devastation of the fire.
“It is intended that the external appearance of the proposed dwelling is similar to that of the existing.”
