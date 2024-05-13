WORK to upgrade part of the gas network in the Goad Road area of Torpoint is set to start shortly.
Wales and West Utilities will soon start the £325,000 project and, barring any engineering difficulties, work will completed early next year.
Due to begin on May 20, the work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.
Wales and West Utilities has liaised with Cornwall Council to plan the works and it has been agreed that traffic management will be in place throughout, which currently includes: multi-way rolling traffic lights on Goad Road from May 20; Multi-way rolling traffic lights on Trevol Road between June 3 – August 23; traffic management will be clearly signposted, and motorists are advised to allow extra travelling time. Dates and Durations are subject to change.
Wales and West Utilities’ Abby Smith is managing this gas pipe upgrade work and said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”