Do you use Cornwall Council’s services in Liskeard? The council is looking to create a service hub in the town, due to be completed at the end of 2024, and they want local feedback on the planning application.
To enable residents to share their views on the proposals they will also be holding a public consultation on Thursday, December 15, between 9am and noon in the Emily Hobhouse Room at Liskeard Public Hall, PL14 6BW.
A spokesperson said: “Please come along to find out more about the project and to let us know your thoughts. You can also find more information on the Liskeard Service Hub Let’s Talk Cornwall webpage.”
A service hub is a space where people can access multiple services, including space for the registration service, children and family service, adult education classes, and more.
This hub at the cattle market will replace some existing Council owned buildings in Liskeard including Luxstowe House, Graylands, Laity House and Westbourne House.
Councillor David Harris, deputy leader and portfolio holder for property, said: “We really want to create welcoming, friendly spaces at the heart of your community where you can access the services you need, when you need them.
“It is an important vital part of our mission to make Cornwall a place where you can start well, live well and age well.
“We also want to know what our residents feel, and to do that we need your feedback, so I urge you to have your say over these exciting proposals which will benefit the local community.”
This proposal forms part of the council’s ‘Operational Estate Transformation’ programme, which is focused on creating a more carbon neutral estate, with multi-use spaces, within communities and reducing ongoing costs for their buildings going forward.