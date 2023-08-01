The proposed Class C2 care home would provide high quality accommodation for the elderly, with the capability for all care needs to be met on site. If approved, it is likely to be dual-registered so that it can deliver both nursing and residential care, enabling the provision of dementia-specific care. The 64 bedrooms would be single occupancy, exceed CQC standards and would all be en-suite, something which is required for a care home to be considered as ‘market standard’.