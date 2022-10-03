Roads to be strengthened
NETWORK RAIL and Cornwall Council are drawing up plans to strengthen the A387 highway on Station Road and Sandplace Road.
The roads are currently supported by a combination of natural embankments and retaining wall structures which require both strengthening works and vehicle containment improvement works. The Looe Valley railway line is at the base of the steep embankments. The pre-application enquiry states there is evidence of movement with tension cracks to the railway side of the highway which are being monitored by Cormac. The proposed works are needed to both stabilise the highway and improve safety for road and railway users.
A new parapet and a small wall on the railway side will be the only visible elements of the new structure. Advice is being sought on the preferred parapet style. Option one would look like a traditional wall in keeping with the local area whilst option two would be a new metal parapet with thick sections capable of providing a high level of vehicle containment.
Soil nails and mesh are needed to strengthen the Station Road embankment which will require a significant number of trees to be removed but lower-level vegetation will grow back and obscure the structure from view.
