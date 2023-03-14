Cormac has opened a public consultation as Persimmon Homes prepares to open the new junction for the Trevethan Meadows development onto St Cleer Road.
The developer is responsible for the installation of various traffic measures along St Cleer Road before the junction can be opened. These include speed humps, new signage and rumble strips.
Under the plans Tregay Lane would be downgraded, becoming a dedicated route for pedestrians and cyclists.
The proposals for St Cleer Road are required under the planning permission given to Persimmon to build 450 houses at Trevethan Meadows, three-quarters of which have already been constructed.
Highways improvements to Callington Road, which included a new pavement and bus shelter, were completed two years ago.
Commenting on the plans Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard Nick Craker said: “At long last, the developer and highways have launched their consultation with their proposals for St Cleer Road, including changes to Tregay Lane. The proposals include speed humps, new signage, rumble strips, priority gateway near Trevecca cottages and an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing at Addington.
“I think there are still a few bits missing where it’s not joined up with the original planning consent, but on the whole is largely as we anticipated.
“I encourage residents to look at the plans and feedback to email: [email protected] or phone: 01872 327281 by March 30. Posters have also gone up on lampposts in the local area.”
Jasper Boden from Cormac Solutions said: “As part of the planning consent granted by Cornwall Council, the developer has entered into a Section 278 Agreement with the council to make alterations and improvements to the public highway.
“Cormac Solutions, on behalf of Cornwall Council, is therefore inviting comments on those changes. These include the introduction of traffic regulation orders, the effects of which are to introduce a prohibition of motor vehicles restriction which will prevent all motor vehicles from proceeding into the unclassified road between Tregay Lane and the B3254 St Cleer Road.
“As a result, this section of road will become a dedicated facility for pedestrians and cyclists. Access for motorised traffic to the B3254 will be maintained via Granite Way.
“A prohibition of motor vehicles restriction would be introduced at the planned new junction between the unclassified road leading to and from Trebraze and Clover Drive. This will prevent all motor vehicles from turning into the remaining section of unclassified road leading to Elizabeth Cottage at that location, except for access to that property. To support this change, traffic priorities at this proposed junction will also be altered.
“The existing double yellow line restriction on St Cleer Road, from its junction with Culverland Road to the burial ground, would be ratified by removing the current timeplates to make the restriction ‘No waiting at any time’.
“In addition, traffic calming measures are proposed on St Cleer Road. These include speed cushions, rumble strips, localised road narrowing, a raised table junction and asymmetrical build-outs with priority give way layouts.
“The main purpose of all of these measures is to reduce vehicle speeds and improve pedestrian and cycling safety along the lengths of road affected.”
Deadline for responses is March 30.