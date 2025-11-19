PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Premises licence applications
St Austell Brewery Co Limited submitted a licence application for the granting of a new premises licence for their venue at Copley Arms, Hessenford, Torpoint PL11 3HJ.
As part of the present requirements for the licensing of the sale and consumption of alcohol, businesses are required to advertise their proposals in a local newspaper in order that residents can be informed and make representations in respect of it.
The variation would, if granted, extend the licensable area shown on the submitted plans, drawing numbers, 1410-L1, L2, L3 & L4 this is to include all outside areas and all hotel rooms for the use of mini bars, also to extend the decking into the beer garden. All conditions, hours and activities currently permitted by the licence are to remain unchanged.
A record of the application, which includes the referenced drawings that are subject to the extended licensable change can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address Monday to Friday (except Bank Holidays) by prior appointment.
Any interested party or responsible authority to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro, TR1 3AY or email [email protected] on or before December 8, 2025.
More details on this application can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
Margaret Beryl Trebilcock (Deceased)
The executor of Margaret Beryl Trebilcock (Deceased) late of Goldbank Farm Nanstallon Bodmin PL30 5LA intends to distribute their estate.
Anyone with a claim should send details by January 30 to Rowan & Sproull Limited, 42 Fore Street, Bodmin, PL31 2HW.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.