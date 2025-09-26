PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Road closure
Notice is hereby given that Cornwall Council has made a road closure order dated September 22 in exercise of its powers under Section 14(1) of the RTRA 1984 to temporarily prohibit the use by traffic of the undermentioned length of road in Bodmin.
This prohibition is necessary for poling works and it is expected that the closure will be from October 12 for one day. The prohibition will be in force between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm, weekends included.
Road affected - Lower Bore Street, Bodmin from No 29 to No 51.
An alternative route will be signed on site.
No entry to No Man’s Land
CORNWALL Council has confirmed that a section of road in an area known as No Man’s Land will be the subject of a closure to enable resurfacing works to take place between October 20 and October 24.
In addition to the road closure, there will also be a no waiting zone enforced by parking enforcement officers.
The notice states: Road subject to prohibition - Holland Road, No Mans Land for its entire length. Notice is further given that Cornwall Council intends to make the above Order in exercise of its powers under Section 14(1) of the RTRA 1984 to temporarily impose a stopping prohibition the effect of which will be that no person shall cause or permit any motor vehicle to stop as specified on the undermentioned length of road in No Mans Land.
“Where any vehicle is found to be in contravention of the Order it may receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) and may be removed from site. Road subject to stopping prohibition - Holland Road, No Mans Land for its entire length. The prohibition will be in force between the hours of 7.30am and 5pm, weekdays only. There is no alternative route.”
