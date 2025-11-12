PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Premises licence applications
UPTON CROSS: AN application for the granting of a variation to a premises licence has been applied for by an accomplished arts centre in Upton Cross.
The Sterts Arts & Environmental Centre has submitted a licence application for the granting of a new premises licence for their venue at Sterts Arts & Environmental Centre, Upton Cross, Cornwall, PL14 5AZ.
As part of the present requirements for the licensing of the sale and consumption of alcohol, businesses are required to advertise their proposals in a local newspaper in order that residents can be informed and make representations in respect of it.
The variation would, if granted, update the licence plan, extend timings and amend conditions to the existing licence.
Any interested party or responsible authority to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro, TR1 3AY or email [email protected] on or before December 2.
More details on this application can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
MOORSWATER: AN application for the granting of a premises licence has been applied for by a business in Moorswater.
Juan Pulido has submitted a licence application for the granting of a premises or club premises licence for their venue at Moorswater Lodge B&B and The Mexican Garden, PL14 4LB.
The variation would, if granted, provide the sale of alcohol between the hours of 12pm to 11pm on Monday to Sunday, while the primary use of the venue as a B&B and restaurant will remain.
Any interested party or responsible authority to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro, TR1 3AY or email [email protected] on or before November 26, 2025.
More details on this application can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
