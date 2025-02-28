Cardinham Parish Council objected to the proposals, stating: “The Cardinham Parish Council objects to this application again. The application has been revised and is now for a temporary change of use for 3 years only, with the rest of the application remaining the same as before ie the siting of a water slide attraction for up to 70 days (operational period) annually. The Parish Council is objecting on the same grounds as before, as shown in our objection put forward in September.”