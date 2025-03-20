EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Council refuse pond proposals
An application for a lawful development certificate for the proposed commencement of construction of a wildlife pond with ‘associated re-contouring works and landscape enhancements’ at an industrial premises has been refused – because it does not offer enough of a biodiversity net gain.
The application was made regarding Spinnaker House, Latchbrook Parkway Industrial Estate, Long Acre, Saltash who sought the lawful commencement certificate to indicate compliance with the planning permission which allowed the construction of the wildlife pond.
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “It is considered that the development granted planning permission under reference PA24/04937 is subject to the statutory biodiversity gain condition under Paragraph 13 of Schedule 7A of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 as set out under the section 'any additional information' in relation to decision notice PA24/04937 dated 2 September 2024. No submission under Paragraph 13 of Schedule 7A of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 has been submitted to the Local Planning Authority for consideration or been approved.
“Therefore, the biodiversity gain condition requirement under reference PA24/04937 has not been met and a biodiversity gain plan must be submitted and approved by the Local Planning Authority before development can commence.
“This application which proposes lawful commencement of the development under decision notice PA24/04937 without compliance of the statutory biodiversity gain condition is therefore refused for the reasons set out.”
Plans for 245 homes near Wadebridge
Following the approval in 2022 of outline planning permission for over 200 homes at Bodieve, Wadebridge, a reserved matters application featuring fuller details of the proposed development has now been submitted to Cornwall Council by Vistry Partnerships.
The proposal comprises 245 properties, 74 of which would be affordable, and associated infrastructure and open space which will include two play areas, provision for teenagers and drainage basins.
The housing includes ten one-bed apartments, 75 two-bed houses, 124 three-bed houses and 36 four-bed houses. The majority of new homes would be two storeys with a handful of 2.5 storey homes and one bungalow. if approved, there will be three new junctions onto the B3314 providing access to the site.
Application details also include 1.75 hectares of new woodland planting, 0.25 hectares of new wildlife ponds, raised table treatment at junctions for traffic calming, new pedestrian and cycle connections, a central green space delivering varied woodland planting and key tree planting along a new link road, plus a proposed sub station.
The streets would be tree-lined and there would be an orchard, walking loops and rest stops. The site is divided into four distinct character areas. Higher Bodieve would be located in the north-east of the site and encompasses the main site entrance. The Avenue would be located in the north and follows the principal road through the site.
Bodieve Mews would be located on the east and west periphery and be less visible. Located in the southern parcel, The Courtyard would be isolated from the other areas.
Wadebridge Town Council said: “An extension has been agreed by the Planning Officer and this application will be considered at the April Full Council meeting. Wadebridge Town Council note that there is no material to show that Conditions 6 and 7, amongst others, will be satisfied and as such the planning application is incomplete and Wadebridge Town Council will be requesting further information. Remaining items will be deferred for discussion at next meeting.”
Neighbouring parish council, Egloshayle Parish Council added: “Not supported, pending submission of highway link road details in accordance with planning approval conditions stipulated by the Planning Inspector in August 2022.”
Of the two public comments submitted thus far, one comprised an objection and the other an observation.
The plans are currently under decision by Cornwall Council.
Self build property refused
Proposals for a detached self-build dwelling on land at Shippen Barn, St Pinnock has been refused by Cornwall Council on the grounds of a ‘poor design’.
The proposals were seeking to replace an extant planning permission for a new two bedroom dwelling on the land, with the new proposals seeking to build a two-storey building instead of the approved single-floor layout.
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planners told the applicant: “The proposal would result in poorly designed residential development which does not align with the policies for housing growth, being contrary to policies 3, 7 and 9 of the Cornwall Local Plan and paragraphs 11 and 84 of the NPPF, and would offer visually harmful built form which would be uncharacteristic and incongruous within its immediate setting and would have a undesirable urbanising effect on this rural landscape and would erode at the surrounding agricultural character, contrary to policies 12 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan.
“Whilst the provision of a new dwelling would provide for some benefits through helping to address the housing crisis and offering economic benefits during the construction phase, these benefits are not considered to outweigh the identified harm presented through the adverse impacts to this designated landscape within the Looe and Seaton Valleys AGLV.
“As such, taking these factors into account, on balance it is considered that the proposal is not acceptable and is therefore recommended for refusal. All other matters raised have been taken into account, but none is of such significance as to outweigh the considerations that have led to the conclusion.”
