At the time of print, one response to the planning application had been received from the Public Protection Noise and Odour Planning Consultation stating: “Environmental Protection have no objections to this application for the conversion to mixed residential and retail unit. The site is a central town location, with the character associated with such, meaning there will be noises such as people noise associated with such a central location. These would form part of the character of the area along with things such as potential delivery noise - which we would likely be unable to deal with by way of our statutory nuisance powers.”