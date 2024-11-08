EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Skatepark in town car park
Pre-application advice is being sought for a small skatepark in an area of The Millpool car park adjacent to the boat launching area and car park entrance in Looe.
The site is currently owned by Cornwall Council which proposes to lease this part of the car park to Looe Town Council as part of a joint community project with Looe Development Trust and the Boundless Trust.
Extensive consultations have taken place with residents, Cornwall Council officers, police and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident (RoSPA). An independent consultation has concluded that a skate park would not give rise to noise nuisance.
For more details see application PA24/01264/PREAPP
Newspaper office could become shop and flats
A FORMER newspaper office which was previously the home of a now-defunct free title could be redeveloped in order to avoid further dilapidation.
Tindle House, on Trevanson Street in Wadebridge was the base for the North Cornwall Advertiser which ceased publication several years ago, with the building remaining empty since.
Proposals submitted to Cornwall Council’s planning department would see the three-storey building redeveloped into a commercial unit on the ground floor and two one-bedroom flats to occupy the higher level floors.
It would also entail a general refurbishment of the building with a new slate roof finish incorporating the retention of the existing structure and new insulation applied to the internal face of external walls and the replacement of the doors and windows.
In the design and access statement, the applicant’s agent stated: “Number two Trevanson Street is an existing three storey building compromising of mass stone walls with brick quoin detailing, and a slate roof. In the recent past the building was used for commercial purposes, it is however currently vacant and falling into disrepair.
“This application therefore seeks permission to bring the building, which sits in the centre of Wadebridge, back into use by providing a new refurbished commercial space and new homes for the town.
“The proposal is simple. To retain and refurbish the ground floor commercial space, creating a new commercial unit with an active frontage over Trevanson Street, and to provide two, new one bedroom flats, one on the first floor and one on the second floor.
“The building will also be refurbished generally with a new slate roof finish (existing roof structure retained), new insulation applied to the internal face of external walls and new replacement windows/doors.
“Approximately 24 metre squared of shared amenity space will be provided to the rear of the property, this space will also include a dedicated area for bin and bicycle storage. This can be accessed externally from Trevanson Street.
“The proposal seeks to provide a light touch renovation, working with the existing building by retaining existing external window and door openings and restoring the buildings facade. It is proposed to replace the existing roof finish with new slate, and to replace the existing UPVC windows with new.
“The internal face of the external walls will be insulated, ensuring compliance with current building regulations and securing the buildings future by preventing damage caused by the condensation and water ingress that is evident within the existing uninsulated fabric. As a result of the works the restored building will provide a positive contribution to the conservation area.
“The adjoining heritage statement gives some context on the history of the building, adding: “Number two Trevanson Street occupies a corner plot on Trevanson Road within the heart of Wadebridge town centre. The building is constructed of mass stone walls, which are exposed on the building’s principle (north east) elevation.
“This elevation also features distinctive red brick quoins on many window and door openings. All other elevations are rendered grey. The age of the building is not clear; however it is clearly identifiable on the 1887 OS Map in its current ground figure form. The building is not listed, it is however within the Wadebridge Conservation Area.
“Number 2 Trevanson Street is not listed nor is it in close proximity to any listed buildings. There are however several listed buildings and a scheduled ancient monument within walking distance of the building.”
At the time of print, one response to the planning application had been received from the Public Protection Noise and Odour Planning Consultation stating: “Environmental Protection have no objections to this application for the conversion to mixed residential and retail unit. The site is a central town location, with the character associated with such, meaning there will be noises such as people noise associated with such a central location. These would form part of the character of the area along with things such as potential delivery noise - which we would likely be unable to deal with by way of our statutory nuisance powers.”
For more details see application PA24/06663.
Creation of PlayZone facility in college grounds
Cornwall College is seeking permission for the construction of a PlayZone facility at its St Austell campus.
Through consultation, St Austell Campus was chosen as a site that would benefit from the PlayZone programme, which has been developed to tackle inequalities in physical activity in targeted areas by the Football Foundation. The organisation provides funding towards community led spaces.
The specific priority groups the Football Foundation wished to prioritise as part of the St Austell scheme are lower socio-economic groups, women and girls, disabled people and people with long-term health conditions, and ethnically diverse communities.
The PlayZone, which would specifically be for football and basketball, would include a Macadam-surfaced area, perimeter fencing, LED floodlighting, sports equipment, a spectator area and ancillary equipment.
Planning was previously approved for a PlayZone at the site, but a new application has had to be made for a slight change in location due to issues with South West Water, who would not allow the facility to be built above a trunk main. The change in location would increase the amount of available parking spaces to 188.
For more details see application PA24/08272
