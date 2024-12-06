EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Plans for expanded health centre
A pre-application enquiry seeking for the extension of a healthcare provision in Callington has been met by a favourable response by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
It would seek the extension of the current health centre with an expansion of around 40 per cent on its current size.
In the documents, the applicant told Cornwall Council: “The principle of redevelopment of the centre has been discussed with Callington Town Council, who have confirmed their support. It is understood that an updated Neighbourhood Plan, which includes reference to the existing centre being redeveloped, has been drafted and submitted separately to Cornwall Council.
“Recent business-case analysis carried out by Tamar Valley Health Partnership has indicated that the current capacity of Callington Health Centre is up to 40 per cent below what it should be. The current analysis suggests the provision of consultation rooms and related treatment and support space is below the amount that should be available to the Callington community.
“A pre-application submission has been compiled to explore any potential areas of planning risk prior to completion of design development and submission of a full detailed application. Currently, the emerging proposals suggests the existing health centre should extend to the south-west into a portion of an existing agricultural field also owned by the applicant.
“As well as an extension to the building, some alterations to the access provisions to the existing northern carpark on Haye Road are proposed, as well as the construction of an additional staff/patient-overflow carpark to the south of the proposed extension. The proposed new carpark will include the formation of a new access (exit only) onto Frogwell Road. The current outline proposals consider a single storey extension to the building, although options to investigate whether a new extension should be two-storeys is also under consideration.
“As well as general feedback regarding the proposals, the purpose of this pre-application inquiry is also to seek feedback on the following key matters: Highways feedback regarding the proposed new carpark plus the related access proposals off Frogwell Road, whether the proposal to construct a new carpark on existing agricultural land to the south of the centre triggers any change-of-use considerations, highways feedback regarding the proposed access off Haye Road and reconfiguration of the existing front car-park to the north of the centre and given the proposal to introduce a new access onto Frogwell Road, whether there are any special ecological/arboricultural aspects which need special consideration.”
The highways officer for the council also issued a response, stating: “The proposed entry would need to be at least 30m from the Frogwell Road junction. The exit onto Frogwell Road and subsequent stetch of carriageway to Haye Road requires widening to enable two-way vehicle flows, depending on the available forward visibility this could consist of passing places. I recommend positioning the exit as close as possible to the north-east extent of the car park to minimise the extent of carriageway that would require widening. I recommend a TRO and double yellow line are used to protect the emerging visibility splays onto Haye Road. A Transport Note/Statement should be provided addressing the above in any future full application.”
A planning officer added the following comments: “As set out in the Highway Officers comment, it would be necessary to ensure two-way vehicle flow can occur on Frogwell Road in order to accommodate the likely increase in traffic movements and so it is likely that hedgerow removal would need to occur. Whilst this would be preferable for highway purposes, hedgerow removal is generally avoided where possible due to ecology, biodiversity and visual impact reasons. Therefore, finding the balance between these competing requirements is a key challenge for the scheme. It may be prudent to consider siting the access closer to the junction which could help to minimise interventions.”
In a response to the applicant, concerning Callington Health Centre, on Haye Road, the council’s principal development officer said it would be welcome.
They said: “The principle of extending the practice is supported and welcomed. In terms of detailed design matters, the conflict between highway safety and minimising hedgerow loss is considered to be the key consideration for you as you bring forward your proposal.
“My preference would be that you first explore options to manage vehicular circulation within the site (such as internal signalling systems), as opposed to a new access onto Frogwell Road as this then would require hedgerow removal, causing potential ecological and biodiversity challenges. If you do stick with the approach to exit onto Frogwell Road you will need to engage with a Transport Consultant in order reach a satisfactory arrangement to enable suitable highway arrangements given the restricted nature of Frogwell Road.
“You should note that this letter does not constitute a formal decision by the Council (as local planning authority). It is only an officer’s opinion given in good faith, and without prejudice to the formal consideration of any planning application. However, the advice note issues will be considered by the Council as a material consideration in the determination of future planning related applications, subject to the proviso that circumstances and information may change or come to light that could alter the position.
“It should be noted that the weight given to pre-application advice notes will decline over time and that the Local Planning Authority dispose of pre-application records after three years. Therefore, pre-application records that are more than three years old will not hold any weight in the subsequent determination of related planning applications.”
