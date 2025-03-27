EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Extension to scout hut approved
The extension of a scout hut to comprise offices and a meeting room near Callington have been approved by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
South West Community Builds applied to the local authority for the extension of the building belonging to 1st Stoke Climsland Scout Group, Scout Hall, Sports Field, Stoke Climsland, Callington.
They told the authority: “The proposed building extension is appropriate in scale, amount and appearance and provide much- needed functional improvements to the scout hall to support the work of 1st Stoke Climsland Scout Group.
“There are no planning constraints or policies applicable to the site that would have an adverse impact on the proposals.
“This proposal therefore provides an opportunity for sustainable growth of the existing scout hall and will make a positive contribution to local community facilities.”
Cornwall Council approved the permission for the construction of the extension.
Building of 13 new homes in Liskeard
An application has been received for listed building consent to redevelop a site in Liskeard to include construction of 13 new residential properties, demolition of buildings to the rear of the Fountain Inn Hotel, demolition of a boundary wall, provision of external garden amenity areas and parking, soft and hard landscaping, blocking up of existing vehicle access and creation of a new access.
The application site, between Greenbank Road and Barras Place, is land which has previously benefited from planning permission for new residential development. More recently, the land has been identified as being untidy and having a negative contribution to the street scene and character of the area.
A supporting statement says: “The scheme is put forward on the basis that it will provide much-needed new residential development in a sustainable town centre location, whilst resulting in the effective use of appropriate land. The redevelopment will also secure the tidying up and improvement of previous developed land. This will improve the streetscene, character of the area and benefit the setting of the conservation area.
The Fountain Hotel has previously been granted planning permission and listed building consent to convert into residential units. Permission has also been approved to demolish the existing buildings to the rear of the Fountain Hotel. Listed building consent has also been granted to demolish part of the stone boundary wall and reduce its height.
Council refuse replacement of windows
The replacement of wooden framed windows in a conservation area in Looe has been refused by Cornwall Council.
Mr P Pomery applied to the local authority seeking permission to undertake the works at Albatross Cottage, East Looe.
In the application, the applicant stated: “Albatross Cottage is a traditional fisherman’s dwelling located within the Looe Conservation Area on the southeast side of the town. It is thought to have been constructed circa in the late 19th century. Positioned directly opposite the Royal Navy Lifeboat Institution, the cottage occupies a prominent seafront location in East Looe.
“Characteristic of the town’s maritime heritage, Albatross Cottage reflects the architectural styles and building practices associated with Looe’s historical fishing community. This contributes to the collective identity of East Looe, an area recognized for its historical and cultural significance. This building is a typical example of Looe's historic fishing community, characterised by its modest size, traditional materials, and design that fits well in a coastal setting. Its location within a tight web of narrow streets and close proximity to the Harbour highlights its significance in the town's maritime history.
“The surrounding area features historic cottages, maritime structures, and seafront buildings that together shape the unique character of East Looe. This home contributes to the area's aesthetic and historical significance, enhancing its identity and reinforcing its importance within the conservation area. While it retains many of its original features, the windows have suffered significant damage due to prolonged exposure to the coastal environment.
“The deterioration has compromised their functionality, necessitating urgent replacement to preserve the structural integrity and usability of the property. The proposed works involve replacing the existing windows with uPVC framed, double-glazed sash units. The new windows will replicate the appearance of the existing, ensuring the character of the building, as well as its contribution to the conservation area, are maintained.
“The use of uPVC will also enhance the durability and performance of the windows, providing improved insulation and resilience against the harsh coastal conditions.”
Looe Town Council objected to the proposals, stating: “Looe Town Council planning committee Object to this application as per the points raised below:
“Building description and contribution to local scene: ' These cottages are former fishermen's dwellings, built 1841-1878 (CISI report) to a traditional format that reflects Looe's maritime heritage.
“They occupy a prominent and busy seafront location in a historically rich part of the Conservation Area. ' The area is subject to an Article 4 Direction introduced to protect the character of Looe against inappropriate incremental alterations to windows and other architectural elements fronting public areas.”
They argued that there were arguments for retaining wooden windows instead of replacing with uPVC, including historical integrity, aesthetic authenticity, longevity and environmental impact, investment and local precedent.
In refusal, they told the applicant: “The proposed replacement of existing windows would by reason of the use of modern, unsympathetic materials and constructional technique fail to take account of the historic context of the application site and surroundings and would fail to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Looe Conservation Area.”
