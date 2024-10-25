EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Disused buildings could be demolished
Cornwall Council has applied to demolish the disused Coronation Hall and St John’s Ambulance buildings in Liskeard and replace them with a new bus facility to provide five parking bays, accessible paved pedestrian areas around the existing Market Café, a bus shelter and cycle storage, with the widening of Fairpark Road and improved pedestrian footway.
Funded by the Department of Transport, the plans state the bus and passenger facility is an important element in Cornwall’s Bus Service Improvement Plan for the Liskeard area. The Liskeard ‘Cattle Market’ car park site is an ideal location, since it will contribute to the regeneration of the site alongside other development projects in progress.
The scheme would play a “significant role in offering sustainable travel choice to people in the Liskeard area and surrounding parishes. It will play a part in influencing modal shifts towards choosing healthy walking and cycling over solo-occupant car journeys to and from the town”.
The project aims to provide simpler and more cost-effective fares as part of a Low Bus Fares scheme, cheaper fares for young people to encourage them to use public transport, an integrated bus network, with services better aligned to each another, improved information making it easier for passengers to use buses, and more reliable bus journey times and better, quicker routing.
For more information see reference PA24/07022 on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
New lease of life for much loved restaurant destroyed by fire
Plans have been submitted to demolish and then rebuild a much-loved restaurant which was devastated by fire earlier this year.
Tom and Nicki Bradbury, the owners of Kingswood Restaurant at London Apprentice, near St Austell, have applied to the council to demolish and then replace a wing which was damaged by the blaze in April and retain and refurbish an existing hotel wing.
A planning statement says: “Kingswood Restaurant and Rooms is well known within the local community and the restaurant was a popular establishment before the fire incident. The proposal involves the demolition of the fire-damaged restaurant wing and construction of a new, more functional space.
“The wing has been fenced off and has been deemed a dangerous structure so demolitions and clearing of debris are under way to ensure safety. The reinstatement of the restaurant is expected to be positively received by the local community, as it was a well-known and loved venue before the fire.
“No changes are proposed to the use, and the new design aims to capture the spirit of the original establishment while improving functionality and sustainability. An option to move the main entrance to sit approximately in the centre of both highway access points would provide more visibility and improved presence of the building
“The form of the proposed restaurant wing has been carefully designed to respect the existing building and surrounding context while providing a functional and visually appealing space.”
A post on the Kingswood’s Instagram page following the fire said: “It has been so difficult to find the right words to update you all after the devastating fire that has destroyed our beloved Kingswood. This has not just affected our lives, but the lives of so many of our hardworking, and dedicated staff.
“Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue crew worked tirelessly to try to control the damage, but it was just too much, and our heartfelt thanks go out to each and every one of them. We are unbelievably overwhelmed with the response from everybody locally, and afar.”
For more information see reference PA24/07349 on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
Plans for 678 homes on urban extension to town
Further details have been revealed of a huge housing development near Callywith College in Bodmin. Devonshire Homes is seeking advice from Cornwall Council’s planning department before it submits a hybrid application for a mixed residential and commercial scheme alongside a care home.
The developer is planning to build 678 homes, with a mix of housing types and tenures, on 47 hectares of land on the north eastern side of Bodmin, immediately to the west of the Callywith Gate junction and Callywith College at Brims House, Penbugle Lane.
It is an increase on the proposed 650 homes initially outlined.
The Callywith Urban Village proposal would include affordable housing, an 80-bed care home and commercial units designed to support local employment and community services.
A pre-planning application states: “The majority of the site is undeveloped, consisting mostly of agricultural land with some areas of semi-natural vegetation. There are several mature trees and hedgerows that provide natural boundaries within the site. The site encompasses the existing businesses at Cornish Lime and Brims Park which would be retained as part of the proposals.
“To the south, the site lies adjacent to existing residential areas of Bodmin, including established neighbourhoods and local amenities. The proximity to Bodmin College, located to the south west, and various local services and employment makes the site well-suited for sustainable residential development.
“The surrounding road infrastructure, particularly the proximity to the A30 also provides convenient access to the larger urban centres and local employment hubs in the wider areas, particular Truro and Plymouth, and to the coast for recreational opportunities.”
The scheme was considered by a Design Review Panel on September 16 and “the majority of the feedback regarding the green space provision, commercial allocation, road layout and densities was positive”
Some matters regarding highways and pedestrian / cycle links were discussed for future consideration. As the site falls within the River Camel special area of conservation catchment the development will need to demonstrate nutrient neutrality for the new residential uses including the care home.
At a meeting with Bodmin Town Council, the developer said: “We’re a regional developer who is keen to leave a positive legacy where we build with place making at its heart. We want to create communities going forward, enhance existing settlements and contribute something positive for future generations.”
For more information see reference PA24/01109/PREAPP on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
