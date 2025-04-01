“Characteristic of the town’s maritime heritage, Albatross Cottage reflects the architectural styles and building practices associated with Looe’s historical fishing community. This contributes to the collective identity of East Looe, an area recognized for its historical and cultural significance. This building is a typical example of Looe's historic fishing community, characterised by its modest size, traditional materials, and design that fits well in a coastal setting. Its location within a tight web of narrow streets and close proximity to the Harbour highlights its significance in the town's maritime history.