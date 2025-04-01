THE replacement of wooden framed windows in a conservation area in Looe has been refused by Cornwall Council.
Mr P Pomery applied to the local authority seeking permission to undertake the works at Albatross Cottage, East Looe.
In the application, the applicant stated: “Albatross Cottage is a traditional fisherman’s dwelling located within the Looe Conservation Area on the southeast side of the town. It is thought to have been constructed circa in the late 19th century. Positioned directly opposite the Royal Navy Lifeboat Institution, the cottage occupies a prominent seafront location in East Looe.
“Characteristic of the town’s maritime heritage, Albatross Cottage reflects the architectural styles and building practices associated with Looe’s historical fishing community. This contributes to the collective identity of East Looe, an area recognized for its historical and cultural significance. This building is a typical example of Looe's historic fishing community, characterised by its modest size, traditional materials, and design that fits well in a coastal setting. Its location within a tight web of narrow streets and close proximity to the Harbour highlights its significance in the town's maritime history.
“The surrounding area features historic cottages, maritime structures, and seafront buildings that together shape the unique character of East Looe. This home contributes to the area's aesthetic and historical significance, enhancing its identity and reinforcing its importance within the conservation area. While it retains many of its original features, the windows have suffered significant damage due to prolonged exposure to the coastal environment.
“The deterioration has compromised their functionality, necessitating urgent replacement to preserve the structural integrity and usability of the property. The proposed works involve replacing the existing windows with uPVC framed, double-glazed sash units. The new windows will replicate the appearance of the existing, ensuring the character of the building, as well as its contribution to the conservation area, are maintained.
“The use of uPVC will also enhance the durability and performance of the windows, providing improved insulation and resilience against the harsh coastal conditions.”
Looe Town Council objected to the proposals, stating: “OBJECT Looe Town Council planning committee Object to this application as per the points raised below: Building description and contribution to local scene: ' These cottages are former fishermen's dwellings, built 1841-1878 (CISI report) to a traditional format that reflects Looe's maritime heritage.
They occupy a prominent and busy seafront location in a historically rich part of the Conservation Area. ' The area is subject to an Article 4 Direction introduced to protect the character of Looe against inappropriate incremental alterations to windows and other architectural elements fronting public areas. '
Although unlisted, the Looe CA Appraisal Character Map describes Albatross Cottages as 'Positive and Relatively Unaltered.' (Looe NDP Appendix 1) ' The Appraisal Map also shows they are surrounded by 'Key' buildings and in close proximity to the listed Old Lifeboat Station. Arguments for retaining wooden windows instead of replacing with uPVC:
“1. Historical Integrity: The original wooden sash windows are integral to the property's character. Historical assets are irreplaceable and repairing them would preserve the architectural authenticity and cultural heritage of Albatross Cottages.
“2. Aesthetic Authenticity: The proposed uPVC windows are described as 'heritage grade' but this term is primarily marketing jargon and does not guarantee like-for-like replacements. Modern uPVC sash windows may mimic timber but they always look Page 2 of 8 modern and noticeably fail to replicate the details, proportions, joints, glazing and finish of traditional wooden frames.
“3. Longevity and Environmental Impact: High-quality timber windows, when properly maintained, can last for centuries. uPVC windows have a limited lifespan and may require replacement after a few decades. Timber is a renewable resource capable of repair thus reducing waste and avoiding energy-intensive manufacture associated with replacement uPVC.
“4. Investment: Although perhaps not a planning consideration, research indicates that preserving or restoring authentic architectural features, especially in conservation areas, benefits property value.
“5. Local Precedent: Unauthorised UPVC in neighbouring properties are at risk of enforcement action. Poor examples elsewhere do not justify further erosion of the area's historic fabric or set a precedent, as each case is decided on its merits. Additionally, neighbouring owners may in the future choose to restore their original wooden windows and permitting uPVC here could hinder such efforts.”
In refusal, they told the applicant: “The proposed replacement of existing windows would by reason of the use of modern, unsympathetic materials and constructional technique fail to take account of the historic context of the application site and surroundings and would fail to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Looe Conservation Area.”
Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.