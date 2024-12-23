Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department told the applicants: “The proposal would be harmful to the aesthetic significance of the property and wider terrace and would erode the character and appearance of the Conservation Area through the loss of this strong boundary feature and the enclosed effect it has upon the street scene. Although the harm would be less than substantial, there is no clear and convincing justification that there are public benefits that would outweigh the harm identified. As such, it is considered that the less than substantial harm to the character, appearance and setting of the Conservation Area would outweigh the public benefits of the proposal.”