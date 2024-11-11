“Nationally, Muslim cemeteries are present in almost all other regions of the country. We have been personally guided by the Ministry of Justice appointed Chairperson of the National Faith Representatives for Muslims, Mr Mohamed Omer MBE. He is also the Chairperson of the National Burial Council (an umbrella body for all Muslim Community dealing with burials and deaths) and a Member of the Burial Cremation Advisory Group at the Ministry of Justice, representing the Muslim Community. Mr Omer is also the co- founder of Gardens of Peace, one of the first Muslim cemeteries in London.”