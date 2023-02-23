NEW OFFICES and a welfare unit are set to be built at Roodscroft on the A388 at Hatt.
The condition stipulates that: “The office building hereby approved shall be used solely for commercial activities ancillary to the operation of the Roodscroft Landfill/Waste recycling facility. At no time shall the office building be utilised for residential purposes.”
A PROPOSED rear dormer and loft conversion was given planning approval by Cornwall Council after concerns raised by the town council and a neighbour were addressed.
On December 8, 2022, Looe Town Council resolved to object to the permission, saying: “Looe Town Council are concerned that the proposed front dormer would look out of place within the Shutta conservation area.”
However, after this concern was addressed, the town council later resolved to support the application, made by Mr Peter Burke for a property at Wendaway, Shutta, East Looe.
He was told that a condition of approval by Cornwall Council was that: “Prior to the first use of the first-floor hereby approved, the obscure glazing to ‘skylight 1’ and ‘skylight 2’ (the two first-floor rooflights) of the south-western elevation (as detailed on the approved plans) shall be installed and retained thereafter.
A LISTED BUILDING application for the replacement of rotten timber floor and timber stud partition at Brookland Farm, Callington has been given approval by Cornwall Council.
Ms Laura Blake applied to Cornwall Council for permission for the works, which was supported by Calstock Parish Council.
WORKS to overhanging trees in Liskeard has been given the go-ahead by Cornwall Council.
Mr David Montague applied for the works to trees subject to a tree preservation order at Oak Lodge, Church Road, Merrymeet, requesting that a mature oak with full and open crown to reduce the crown by 20 to 25 percent to create clearance for the property as it is encroaching the roof of the dwelling and also to reduce the length of a branch overhanging Church Road.
Cornwall Council, in granting permission said that the approved works shall be limited to minor pruning in the northern quarter, selective branch reduction of the branches closest to the property to achieve clearance and removed material upon the southern quarter shall not exceed one metre and all pruning cuts shall not exceed 40mm in diameter.
TWO dead trees described as dangerous in a tree conservation area are set to be felled as they are potentially dangerous.
Mr Steve Ginty was told by Cornwall Council that it did not intend to subject the works to a tree preservation order for the works in Lerryn, Lostwithiel and encouraged him to undertake the work in accordance with good arbocultural practice.