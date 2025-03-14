EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Parish council concerns over housing plans
A planning application for permission in principle to build nine homes in St Ann’s Chapel has been discussed by Calstock Parish Council.
The council decided it had “no material considerations to object” to the application at its full council meeting on Tuesday, March 4 but did nonetheless note some reservations.
The planning application will be decided by Cornwall Council at a later date.
The parish council stated: “Whilst the parish council can find no material considerations to object to this application, it is noted that – in line with Cornwall Council’s Interim Policy Position Statement – no evidence has been submitted that demonstrates the proposal meets local housing need and is deliverable.
“There are also concerns about the pressure on local infrastructure: in particular the sewage system and water run off and contamination of land. The site is also close to a working quarry.”
The development proposal is for up to nine bungalows, ranging from one to three bedrooms with parking and modest gardens, according to the application’s heritage statement. Permission to build on the land adjacent to All Saints Park is being sought by Petroc Court Developments Ltd.
This is for outline permission, while the second stage of the planning application is to approve the detailed design.
This application seeks to build on part of a larger site off Old Mine Lane where planning permission was refused in 2019 for outline permission for 21 houses.
The Cornish World Heritage Site Office opposed that application and is repeating its opposition to this latest application, saying: “Whilst the scale of development has been reduced the impacts upon the WHS still remain of concern in that it represents the further creep of development that has occurred on the adjacent plots and that has had a deleterious impact to this section of the WHS landscape.”
They say, if permitted, “it would substantially lower the ability of the local planning authority (Local Planning Authority) to resist further development here, as has been aptly demonstrated by the recent and ongoing developments directly adjacent to this site.”
Consultee NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board regards the proposed development as having a significant impact on the services of GP practices within the local area and is asking for “appropriate levels of mitigation” for the development.
NHS Kernow is looking for agreement on a planning obligation towards the provision of additional capacity for the Tamar Valley Health site in Gunnislake as they say, the cumulative impact of development in Callington means a lack of capacity at the local health centre.
Plans for 76 affordable homes
Pre-application advice is being sought for the development of around 76 affordable homes with associated roads, parking and landscaping on land near St Austell.
The proposed development site comprises approximately 2.3 hectares and is surrounded on three sides by housing development. The site falls into a ‘critical drainage area’.
The site benefits from a number of local services and facilities, including Polgooth shop, St Mewan primary school, Polgooth Inn, along with good access to public transport, including two bus stops immediately adjacent to the site.
A statement by LAH Design Ltd says: “The site could be developed to provide approximately 76 dwellings, however, it is possible that this figure may be subject to changes depending on any potential impacts associated with drainage infrastructure and the need to achieve the required levels of Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) and landscape mitigation.
“The concept plan places a strong emphasis on managing potential drainage issues in response to the site being within a ‘critical drainage site’ with the inclusion of an open SUDS system and mitigating landscape loss where possible with areas to increase biodiversity and tree canopy on the site.
“Landscape buffers will be sought throughout the development creating delineation between the streets/parking/boundaries as well as the neighbouring existing built form. The landscape buffers will also provide green spaces, biodiversity areas and will promote open space while helping to mitigate harm and/or loss to the open landscape and visual amenity of the current site.
“In conclusion, we consider the site can make a considerable contribution to address affordable housing within the area providing homes carefully designed and energy efficient.”
Plan for 118 static and lodge caravans at holiday park
Bodmin Holiday Park at Lanivet has applied to site 118 static and lodge caravans, together with associated infrastructure and landscaping, at the facility. It was formerly known as Waterside Holiday Park before being bought and rebranded by Park Holidays UK Limited in 2022.
The park provides a selection of tourism-based facilities including an indoor swimming pool, bar and restaurant, children’s play park, gym, tennis court, foot golf and three acres of well stocked fishing lakes, as well as holiday lodge accommodation; with planning permission for further development.
The proposal would cover an area of 19.3 hectares (47.6 acres) on a site, which is based upon a previously approved scheme. The development now only involves the provision of holiday caravan accommodation and excludes additional elements which were previously approved such as the extension to the existing leisure building, a ten-bedroom hotel and spa, and new buildings with facilities.
Instead, the application site now includes additional areas of open space for recreational, amenity and biodiversity purposes, with the current central clubhouse/facilities to be retained and maintained in their current form.
