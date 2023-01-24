A controversial proposal by the East Cornwall Hunt to convert one of their barns into kennels and stables has received a blow after St Cleer Parish Council voted to object the proposals.
At present, the hunt have a lawful development to keep eight hounds and existing stables at the property at Higher Gimble. However, they wish to expand this to site 48 hounds in addition to building a mezzanine extension to the barn and relocating the existing exercise area.
The proposals have been met with resistance from residents in the area, with 24 objections lodged with Cornwall Council’s planning portal and 17 statements of support, the majority of which occurred after the meeting of the Parish Council.
At a lively meeting of St Cleer Parish Council, held on Wednesday, January 25, there were representations from 20 residents regarding the proposal, with 17 against and three in favour.
Such was the level of response, the section of the meeting discussing the planning application took over an hour to discuss, with all those in attendance getting an opportunity to present their views to the Parish Council alternately to ensure fairness. This allowed the three people in attendance who were in favour of the proposal to reply to the comments of those who had objected to the proposal.
Kevin Johnson MBE, Chair of St Cleer Parish Council said: “The Parish Council got a clear indication of the strength of public feeling locally about this planning application. A number of residents in attendance live within metres of the proposal and it allowed for a well-considered parish council meeting where all present were able to speak at length to express their views to us.
Cllr Johnson also described the scenes at the Parish Council meeting, saying that although it was a robust meeting, it was kept on topic and allowed the Parish Council to reach an objective decision to object to the proposal. All but one councillor on the council objected to the proposals.
He continued: “Unusually for a parish council meeting, there was a lot of last minute social media engagement which generated a lot of interest. The room was packed for the meeting, and it was unusual to see 20 people attend the Parish Council meeting although it’s a shame this level of interest was for a contentious issue.
“There was a palpable energy in the room although that’s what normally follows a debate when it comes to hunting. I made it clear to those in attendance at the outset that the parish council meeting was not to determine the morals or legality of hunting but, rather, solely to discuss the relevant planning issue in the application by East Cornwall Hunt. That’s something which we managed to achieve, and while it would have been easy to descend into mud-slinging given the effervescent atmosphere, it was kept on track although there was some really strong opposition from local residents.”
The majority of the reasons cited for those in opposition to the proposals, according to Cllr Johnson, were due to fears of noise pollution, a fear that ‘uncontrolled hounds’ on moors could pose a danger to people and pets, the impact that the mess produced from 48 hounds could have on residents who get their water from nearby ground springs in addition to some relaying claims of incidents involving hounds and their pets.
In the planning application, East Cornwall Hunt said that measures would be implemented to reduce the noise from the hounds if approved, referring to ‘acoustic preparations’ and stating that the hounds location would be at a distance from nearby properties.
Cllr Johnson added that the public attendance meant that the parish council were well served with a view of the feeling in the community. He continued: “It provided us with every opportunity to come to a considered decision and act on it. The Cornwall Councillor for the area, Phil Seeva, was in attendance and thus was able to hear the feedback from residents, although didn’t participate in the debate in case it goes to further discussion at Cornwall Council where he would have a later input.
“We’d like to thank all those that took part in the discussion, of the 20 people there for their input. It comprised of 17 in opposition and three in favour, which were a gentleman, his wife and another lady. All there had a really constructive debate.”
Residents both against and in favour of the proposal by the East Cornwall Hunt have had their say on the planning portal for Cornwall Council, who will have the final say on the proposals.
Some, were in favour, including Mr Sam Hunkin who wrote: “I wholeheartedly support this application. I believe that the mitigation factors proposed by the applicant in relation to various issues raised are beyond adequate and it will be a privilege to see the hunt return to the local community. This is a tradition that is part of our heritage and which supports the local community throughout the winter months. The council should support this application and not prejudice the rural community further.”
Miss Katie Rich agreed, writing: “I support this application, hounds are not dangerous. They are gentle and well trained properly at a young age. They are always well cared for and kept in a very hygienic manner, up to date with vaccinations and worming. The kennels will be secure and built with noise reduction materials. I can think of worse things as my neighbour.”
Miss Georgia Brewer said she fully supported the proposal, adding: “I have been in close proximity of the hunt kennels many of times and have never had a problem with noise or smell. The new plans have lots of measures put into place to reduce any sort of risk to the environment, such as noise cancelling materials in the kennels and substantial drainage. The hounds are never let out without supervision and are trained from puppies to interact with people, pets and livestock. They have secure paddocks for daily exercise so there is no risk of hounds roaming the countryside.”
Also expressing strong support was Miss Christa Davis, who said: “Trail Hunting has moved on in time over the years and I think the general public need to realise this. All hunt kennels are licensed, hygiene protocols put in place and regular checks by governing bodies completed. Hounds are trained from puppies to meet livestock, horses, chickens, other dogs etc.
“They are all vaccinated & microchipped from puppies and will have strict worming programs. Daily exercise keeps hounds settled and quiet so noise wouldn’t be an issue. Materials used to build kennels nowadays are quite modern with sound proofing barriers and so forth.”
Although some were unequivocal in their support for the hunt’s planning proposal on the Cornwall Council planning portal, there were also multiple objections from other residents.
Mr Nigel Hosken expressed fears for his business, writing: “The noise would have a huge impact on our Holiday cottage business. Guests come back year after year for the peace and quiet.
A barking dog is a nuisance, BUT a pack of dogs is horrendous, 25 couple, 50 hounds. Our small business would struggle to survive if these hounds were allowed to be housed there. The reviews complaining of barking dogs would be so detrimental for new bookings and repeat guests would be a thing of the past.”
His wife, Linda Hosken, added: “Previously when hunting dogs were housed at Little Gimble the Noise was horrendous, day and night barking and at feeding time the noise was even worse. There are sheep in adjoining fields about to lamb in the spring, and previously dogs when housed at Little Gimble have been known to ‘get out’ this could cause sheep to scatter lambs to be vulnerable to attack and pregnant Ewes could even abort, due to the trauma. But, day to day it’s the noise, we live less than a mile from Little Gimble, the farm fields almost butt the property. The family have lived at this address since the middle of the 1900’s and can well remember, the noise and disturbance caused by the hounds being housed here.”
Mr Chris Porter wrote: “I strongly oppose this proposed development. My home is situated in Common Moor, approximately half a mile from the proposed site. In the past I had the misfortune to live not far from a hunting dog kennels (around 1 mile across fields). This proposed development is far closer. Even at the one mile distance we could always hear the dogs barking and howling, at all times of the day and night. The noise from the hounds would set off all the local pet dogs, which made the situation even worse.
“My second concern is the effluent run-off that would be produced by 48 hounds. Our home is not connected to the mains water supply and is supplied by a private bore hole. I am no geological expert, but as the proposed site is at a higher elevation, there is a real risk in contamination of our supply.
“Having lived in the countryside all of my life, I am not opposed to the Hunt - drag hunting only of course! However, I do not feel that we should support this proposal merely “to keep country traditions alive”. As a society we have to evolve and adapt our behaviours and pastimes to suit the current times and thinking - in this case, taking into account Human Rights and the environment, of course.”
Mr Joe Scarrott said it wasn’t something he wanted in the community, writing: “I strongly oppose this development, due to the noise and danger posed to the general public. There are many documented cases of hunt dogs escaping and attacking other dogs and their owners. I do not want this in our community and want common more to remain a safe place for my family to visit. Please refer to the following article for one of many references to my concern.”
The proposals can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal under reference number PA23/00102