Projects put forward in the vision for the parish include: the temporary closing of Fore Street for a party or event, with a view to potential permanent pedestrianisation in the future; redirection of lorries and through traffic away from the town centre and along Florence Road, with the redesignation of the A388 through the centre as a town street rather than a trunk road; a shopfront facelift and greening of Fore Street; an ‘innovation centre’ for high quality office and meeting space; tree planting to create a Forest for Callington and Kelly Bray; updating the New Road kiosks and developing the market space and its entrance; a speed reduction in Kelly Bray; a focus on the health and care facilities for the town (relating to a planning permission already in place); a new transport hub for Callington.