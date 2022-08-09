Latest planning applications dealt with by council
LISKEARD LOOE RFC has applied for permission to replace its Lux Park stand. The planning statement revealed the current structure is past repair and the all-weather replacement would improve this community facility.
n PERMISSION has been granted for a barn to be converted into a home with an annexe for combined holiday let use at Irish Farm, St Breward.
n PLANNING has been applied for to build a detached house on land west of Little Place, Blisland, Bodmin.
n A PLANNING application to build a farm manager’s dwelling on land south of Trebinnick, St Neot has been withdrawn
n A DETACHED house can be built on Argus Road, St Breward.
n A LAWFUL Development Certificate has been granted for a caravan to be put in the grounds of Rosena Lodge, Darite for use as a residential annexe by the applicant’s elderly parents.
n LISTED Building Consent has been given for Helland Bridge to be repaired after it was damaged in a road traffic accident.
n THE METHODIST church on Haye Road, Callington has been given planning permission to build an extension on the western side to improve accessibility and links between the north and south parts of the building.
n PLANNING consent has been given for a new house on land east of Brierfels, Trehill, Downgate, Callington.
n AN APPLICATION to expand a holiday business by providing two additional lodges on land north east of Rocksea Mill Cottage, St Mabyn has been withdrawn.
