A FORMER newspaper office which was previously the home of a now-defunct free title could be redeveloped in order to avoid further dilapidation.
Tindle House, on Trevanson Street in Wadebridge was the base for the North Cornwall Advertiser which ceased publication several years ago, with the building remaining empty since.
Proposals submitted to Cornwall Council’s planning department would see the three-storey building redeveloped into a commercial unit on the ground floor and two one-bedroom flats to occupy the higher level floors.
It would also entail a general refurbishment of the building with a new slate roof finish incorporating the retention of the existing structure and new insulation applied to the internal face of external walls and the replacement of the doors and windows.
In the design and access statement, the applicant’s agent stated: “Number two Trevanson Street is an existing three storey building compromising of mass stone walls with brick quoin detailing, and a slate roof. In the recent past the building was used for commercial purposes, it is however currently vacant and falling into disrepair.
“This application therefore seeks permission to bring the building, which sits in the centre of Wadebridge, back into use by providing a new refurbished commercial space and new homes for the town.
“The proposal is simple. To retain and refurbish the ground floor commercial space, creating a new commercial unit with an active frontage over Trevanson Street, and to provide two, new one bedroom flats, one on the first floor and one on the second floor.
“The building will also be refurbished generally with a new slate roof finish (existing roof structure retained), new insulation applied to the internal face of external walls and new replacement windows/doors.
“Approximately 24 metre squared of shared amenity space will be provided to the rear of the property, this space will also include a dedicated area for bin and bicycle storage. This can be accessed externally from Trevanson Street.”
At the time of print, one response to the planning application had been received from the Public Protection Noise and Odour Planning Consultation stating: “Environmental Protection have no objections to this application for the conversion to mixed residential and retail unit. The site is a central town location, with the character associated with such, meaning there will be noises such as people noise associated with such a central location. These would form part of the character of the area along with things such as potential delivery noise - which we would likely be unable to deal with by way of our statutory nuisance powers.”
Keep up to date with this planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.