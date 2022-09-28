Dual purpose building
DINNIS DIGGERS want to put a new ‘live-work dwelling’ on their site on land opposite The Oaks, Pengover Green.
They have made a pre-application enquiry to Cornwall Council to explore the possibility of changing the use of an existing agricultural building to a plant/machinery prep/valeting building, the change of use of agricultural land to open storage/parking of machinery, to consider a retrospective application for a portable office and to consider the erection of a new live-work dwelling to provide 24-hour on site contact for delivery and collection of plant day and night. They also want to provide a permanent office and staff facilities including showers saying lorry drivers would greatly benefit from on-site welfare facilities.
The application states that a base of operations is required from which to receive machinery, prepare it for sale and receive potential purchasers and from which to ship to the new owner both nationally and internationally.
Mr and Mrs Dinnis purchased the site in 2008 and rented the dwelling opposite, known as The Oaks the following year. The field was purchased to use as a smallholding for animals and to grow vegetables. Dinnis Diggers has been informally using the agricultural building to prepare and store machinery and has a portable sales office near the site entrance. But the business has increased its turnover and the high value of the inventory requires site surveillance and security lacking in the current accommodation. The application also says that formal planning permission is required for the commercial activities, or they will have to relocate to a new site. It points out that most of the dwellings in Pengover Green are owned by ‘one of only a few families and are rented out – there are few available for purchase.’
