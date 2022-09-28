Dual purpose building

Mr and Mrs Dinnis purchased the site in 2008 and rented the dwelling opposite, known as The Oaks the following year. The field was purchased to use as a smallholding for animals and to grow vegetables. Dinnis Diggers has been informally using the agricultural building to prepare and store machinery and has a portable sales office near the site entrance. But the business has increased its turnover and the high value of the inventory requires site surveillance and security lacking in the current accommodation. The application also says that formal planning permission is required for the commercial activities, or they will have to relocate to a new site. It points out that most of the dwellings in Pengover Green are owned by ‘one of only a few families and are rented out – there are few available for purchase.’