Drive thru part of wider plan for development

Thursday 11th August 2022
WILLTON Homes West submitted a scheme to Cornwall planners last week to develop an industrial estate on 15.4 acres of farmland at Tencreek Farm, Liskeard.

Detailed planning permission for Phase 1 has now been applied for comprising employment units including a building supplies merchant, a drive-through restaurant, coffee shop with drive-thru facility, electric vehicle charging station, access roads, parking, servicing, and landscaping on the site off the A390 roundabout opposite the Premier Inn.

Outline planning permission has also been sought for Phase 2 comprising further employment uses, internal roads, parking, servicing, and landscaping alongside the A38 carriageway via an extended spur road off Haviland Road.

To find out more about the proposals search for application number PA22/06825.

