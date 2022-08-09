Drive thru part of wider plan for development
[email protected]
Thursday 11th August 2022 4:00 pm
Share
(Image sourced via UnSplash )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Detailed planning permission for Phase 1 has now been applied for comprising employment units including a building supplies merchant, a drive-through restaurant, coffee shop with drive-thru facility, electric vehicle charging station, access roads, parking, servicing, and landscaping on the site off the A390 roundabout opposite the Premier Inn.
Outline planning permission has also been sought for Phase 2 comprising further employment uses, internal roads, parking, servicing, and landscaping alongside the A38 carriageway via an extended spur road off Haviland Road.
To find out more about the proposals search for application number PA22/06825.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |