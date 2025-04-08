PLANS for the construction of 71 ‘extra care’ apartments on land near to Bodmin Beacon are set to be discussed by Bodmin Town Council.
Arcadis LLP, in partnership with Cornwall Council has submitted a planning application seeking to construct a three-storey building on land adjacent to Whitestone Road and Foster Drive, in the west of the town.
The proposals have been met by objections from residents on the nearby residential properties, who say that the plans will be detrimental to the area.
As part of the planning process, Bodmin Town Council’s planning committee will be given an opportunity to state as a consultee whether they approve or object to the plans after scrutinising them.
Prior to discussing the proposals and deciding whether to support or object to the plans, which will be decided by Cornwall Council, there is an opportunity for members of the public to make representations to the council about any item on the agenda.
At present, there have been five objections raised to the proposals, which can be viewed under reference PA25/01930.
One of the objectors, Ms Sam Pentelow told Cornwall Council: “I am deeply concerned about the planning application above. My husband and I have lived here for 26 years! And when purchasing our house which has the fields directly behind us, we asked if they would ever be built on which we were told no as it's a nature reserve and it's not allowed.
“Instead of being able to look out of my bedroom window and sit and listen to the birds and look at the beautiful landscape, I'm going to be looking at a huge building, blocking out our natural light! Is this even allowed? What about our 'right to light'!
“Why would you ever want to build on such a beautiful area? It's essential for dog walkers, families and most importantly the wildlife!
“Are you actually aware of the many many different types of wildlife we have here? Birds nesting, bats, lizards, and many many types of insects.”
“Also why would you build a three storey monstrosity when there are plenty of empty buildings available and which are closer to facilities that the elderly are going to need?? supermarkets, doctors, shops, bus stops etc etc, but you'd rather build it in a nature reserve as far away as possible!
“And what about parking?? It's bad enough now especially where you're thinking of putting the road in as others have mentioned.
“I wholeheartedly object to this and really hope you listen to the residents of Foster Drive and Whitestone Road.”
In addition to discussing the proposal for the extra care apartments, other plans will be discussed by the council.
These include amended plans for the siting of a pharmacy on land at Queen’s Crescent, which has also been met with objections (PA25/00974), amended plans for the conversion of a garage into additional living accommodation (PA25/01576) and other proposals including works to protected trees and non material amendments to previously approved plans.
The meeting begins at 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 9 and is held in the Shire House Suite, adjacent to Priory Park.
Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.