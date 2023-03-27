An application for permission in principle for the erection of nine dwellings in Gunnislake has been refused by Cornwall Council.
Mr L Paul applied to build the properties on land off Chapel Street in Gunnislake, believed to be a former orchard.
The planning application received 25 objections from nearby residents, citing a range of concerns including from drainage to access onto a narrow lane, the area being in an area of outstanding natural beauty, lack of proper consultation, the nature of development and fears over flooding.
The Environment Agency also raised an objection citing flooding concerns.
Concerns were also raised about potential contamination of the land, with Public Protection Contaminated Land Planning Consultations saying that: “Due to potentially contaminated land identified on-site or nearby via data held by Cornwall Council (mining and quarrying) a Phase I report (preliminary assessment) is required upon which substantive comments can be provided. In accordance with our consultation criteria, this report should be submitted prior to consulting this Service. However, no such report is available, suggesting this has not been submitted.”
Calstock Parish Council also raised a strong objection, saying: “Calstock Parish Council strongly objects to this application as the flood risk is high on the land in question with a gulley/stream that has historically caused three gardens to be washed away, the infrastructure will struggle to cope (10 dwellings have already been given permission in the vicinity) and there would be concerns over access as the roads are extremely narrow.”
In its refusal notice to the applicant, Cornwall Council said: “The proposal would result in unavoidable harm to the outstanding universal value of the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site through the adverse impacts on the historic landscape character and mining settlement.
“The harm arising from the development would be less than substantial but would not be outweighed by benefits of the scheme.
“As such, the proposal would fail to accord with policy 24 of the Cornwall Local Plan, policy HE1 of the Calstock NDP and the aims and intentions of The Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site Management Plan 2020-2025 and Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site Supplementary Planning Document May 2017.
“The proposed development would conflict with the aims and intentions of Policy 22 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030 and the European Sites Mitigation Strategy Supplementary Planning Document (July 2021), insofar as the policy seeks to prevent development which would give rise to adverse effects on Natura 2000 European Designated Sites, in this instance Plymouth Sound & Estuaries SAC & Tamar Estuaries Complex SPA, without appropriate mitigation.”