Concerns were also raised about potential contamination of the land, with Public Protection Contaminated Land Planning Consultations saying that: “Due to potentially contaminated land identified on-site or nearby via data held by Cornwall Council (mining and quarrying) a Phase I report (preliminary assessment) is required upon which substantive comments can be provided. In accordance with our consultation criteria, this report should be submitted prior to consulting this Service. However, no such report is available, suggesting this has not been submitted.”