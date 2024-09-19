In refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The application will involve the provision of three additional residential units on land outside of the definable boundaries of the settlement of Pensilva. The application site does not represent a small gap in an otherwise continuous built frontage and the development would visually extend built form into the open countryside and does not constitute land which is substantially enclosed by built form. The site is therefore not considered either an infill or rounding-off scheme in accordance with policy 3 of the Cornwall Local Plan. The introduction of three dwellings at the site, along with the loss of this current undeveloped rural character, would represent an undesirable extension of residential development into the countryside, whereby it would erode at the landscape of this rural site and its setting and would diminish the dark skies and tranquillity of this land.