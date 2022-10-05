Planning saga comes to a close
THE most recent chapter in a long-running saga over the building of a new house in an area of outstanding natural beauty has come to a close with the dismissal of a planning appeal.
Inspector Benjamin Webb has ruled that the property proposed by farmer Chris Wilton on land to the east of Rame Head would not ‘conserve or enhance the landscape character and natural beauty of the AONB’ . This being the primary criteria required of any planning application within an AONB in Cornwall, it must in all cases be fulfilled, says the inspector.
“The proposed 2-storey dwelling would be positioned close to the former coastguard cottages, but on higher ground,” he writes.
“In this position it would form an exposed feature visible on the skyline …..adding nothing of scenic value. Viewed in combination with other development, it would instead further erode the open character and visual quality of the landscape.”
In his report, Mr Webb has also taken a sledgehammer to some of the arguments put forward as justification for the new-build. He calls into question the stated need for a new property for an agricultural worker in this location. He also dismisses the claim that a Higher Level Stewardship Scheme, entailing the looking-after of Dartmoor ponies which graze the headland, would falter if the appeal were not upheld and the property built.
Envvironmental campaigners on the Rame Peninsula hope that the planning inspector’s ruling will give a clear message on how decision-makers should approach new development within Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
For some local people, there are questions that remain unanswered: why Cornwall Council went ahead to defend its planning decision at Judicial Review; why several members of the east committee continued to support the application following the JR ruling; and how much the exercise has cost the tax payer in total.
Timeline:
December 2019 — Chris Wilton seeks pre-planning advice about building a home for his family on land he’d purchased to the east of Rame Head, near the coastguard cottages.
May 2020 —Application for a detached four-bedroom home is submitted: the scheme attracts huge local opposition; a campaign group (the Rame Protection Group) forms; the issue exposes and exacerbates divisions in the community.
The planning officer and the principal planning officer for the Cornwall AONB recommend refusal of the scheme.
August 2020 — Planning application is approved by the East Planning committee.
The Rame Protection Group begins a campaign to raise funds to mount a Judicial Review.
November 2020 — Mr Wilton speaks out against the way the campaigning has become what he sees as a “personal war” waged against he and his family.
May 2021 — An election in the Maker with Rame Parish sees a turnout of 71%; Mr Wilton loses his seat as chairman.
May 2021 — Judicial Review finds that Cornwall Council made mistakes in approving the planning application, ‘failing to correctly interpret its own Local Plan’, a ruling which quashes the planning committee’s decision.
Mr Wilton submits his planning application once more.
July 2021 —The east planning committee re-convenes and this time refuses the application (but only by five votes to four with one abstension)
October 2021 — Mr Wilton submits an appeal against the planning refusal.
September 2022 — Appeal is dismissed
