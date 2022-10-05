In his report, Mr Webb has also taken a sledgehammer to some of the arguments put forward as justification for the new-build. He calls into question the stated need for a new property for an agricultural worker in this location. He also dismisses the claim that a Higher Level Stewardship Scheme, entailing the looking-after of Dartmoor ponies which graze the headland, would falter if the appeal were not upheld and the property built.