“This would move all those cars to smaller estate roads, potentially blocking access, and leave no parking for guests. Speeds through the estate were already a concern and would increase without parked cars – in some cases residents said they were deliberately parking on the road to slow the traffic. It was already being used as a cut through between St Cleer Road and Charter Way, which it was believed was due to people trying to avoid the new traffic calming measures on St Cleer Road.