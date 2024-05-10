They told Cornwall Council: “The site is located in the Kilhallon area of Par, approximately 1 mile north of the centre of Par and 1 mile south east of St Blazey. It is accessed from a driveway off St Andrew’s Road. The St Andrew’s Road Pond & Nature Reserve is directly south of this access and the nearest beach (St Austell Bay) is 1 mile south of the site entrance application. The site area is approximately 1.4 hectares and there is a fall of approximately 25 metres from the north of the site boundary to the entrance driveway in the south. The proposed site is situated within the well established grounds of Hendra Court Care Home.