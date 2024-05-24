“The 2020 refusal stated: In the absence of evidence presented to demonstrate otherwise it is not possible to assess the full impacts of the proposed development on historic features within the site and, combined with the generic appearance of the design and finish of the proposed development, with little architectural detailing to reflect its context in close proximity to existing historic features, it is determined that the proposed development would result in less than substantial harm to valuable historic features/attributes at the site and to the Outstanding Universal Value of the World Heritage Site to which they make a significant contribution, failing to conserve or enhance this section of the designation, and that the public benefit of the proposal, being the addition of a single dwelling to the area's housing stock, is not considered sufficient to outweigh the identified harm caused.