EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Expansion plans for Lostwithiel Hotel
Pre-application advice is being sought for the demolition of a single storey extension and the creation of a new two-storey extension to form additional bedrooms, a fitness room and a new restaurant at the Fowey Valley Hotel in Lostwithiel.
A statement on behalf of the Best Western hotel says: “The Fowey Valley Hotel needs to undergo some renovations with the addition of useful amenities such as a fitness room and a brand new restaurant. The demolition of the existing extension and removal of the swimming pool which no longer gets used will create additional space for a new extension and courtyard/green space.
“The hotel’s accommodation has now reached full capacity and requires additional rooms/suites to cope with demands in the holiday months. Additional parking has also been included with the enlargement of the existing car park to create additional parking spaces.”
More details can be obtained under the reference PA24/00841/PREAPP.
Wall demolition plans refused
Planning permission for the removal of a wall in Looe to enable the construction of a car parking space has been refused by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
The application concerned the property known as Joslyn, Shutta Road, East Looe, described as: “The removal of a small section of stone wall to create a parking space for a small car and provide an additional pedestrian access to the North. Above the new parking area is proposed lower extension to the existing terrace area.”
Looe Town Council objected to the plans, stating: “Looe Town Council are concerned about various aspects of the proposals, and their cumulative impact, which is believed would be damaging to the conservation area without any public benefit.
“Excavated parking lots are not in keeping with surroundings and can be seen from the opposite valley side. The insertion of a large opening with reinforced concrete beam and overhead floor slab would create an out-of-character shadowy space at road level. There would be a loss of traditional stone walling which is an important local character feature noted in the Looe Conservation Area Appraisal section 7.4.
“Looe Town Council also draw attention to the previous appeal decision for an application refused by Cornwall Council reference PA20/03016. We also note the subsequent refusal for 'Joslyn' dated 5.4.24.”
Refusing the application, the local authority told the applicant: “The proposed development would result in the loss of a section of wall along Shutta Road which are important and distinctive features across the town that provide a positive contribution to the significance of the Conservation Area. Its loss, and the subsequent presence of a parked car, would contribute to the incremental loss and erosion of character within this part of the conservation area. As such, the proposed development would have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the Conservation Area designation leading to harm which would not be outweighed by any overriding public benefit.”
More details can be obtained under the reference PA24/04203.
Erection of holiday homes refused
Plans for the erection of two holiday homes near Liskeard have been refused by Cornwall Council amid a groundswell of support from local residents.
The application proposed the erection of two holiday units at Bynview, Darite, Liskeard.
St Cleer Parish Council supported the application, saying: “This proposal will be a valuable addition to the successful existing holiday business run by the applicants, which will provide an additional income in a struggling area. Other supporting businesses of this application such as The Crow’s Nest Pub, Inkies Smokehouse barbeque restaurant, and Horizon Farm Shop would be sure to benefit from more tourism in the area should the planning be granted.
“The applicants have gone to great lengths to ensure that local people are supportive of this application, and we hope that Cornwall Council will support the development of this small business.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The proposal would result in two new holiday units set in an inappropriate unsustainable location that would be heavily reliant on private vehicles and is not accessible by a range of transport modes. The introduction of this holiday accommodation would result in visual harm to the character and appearance of this area and therefore would not sustain local distinctiveness, nor would it protect or maintain the character or distinctive landscape qualities of this area within the Caradon Hill Area of Great Landscape Value.
“The benefits to the tourist economy from the introduction of these two units of holiday accommodation does not outweigh the harm due to the unsustainability of its location and the visual harm to its setting. Therefore, the proposal is not considered to represent sustainable development.
“It has not been demonstrated that the scheme would represent a genuine farm diversification scheme, nor has it been demonstrated that it would represent the expansion of an existing employment site or business that would be proportionate in scale and necessary to be located within this rural location. The site is beyond the boundaries of any defined settlement, and in the absence of any other special circumstances to justify residential accommodation within this location…it is refused.
“In the absence of a geophysical survey, it cannot be determined whether the proposal would result in harm to the significance of any non-designated heritage assets, being any buried archaeological features.
“Due to the site lying within land characterised as Anciently Enclosed Land with a high probability for the survival of buried archaeological remains, as well as the close proximity of the Scheduled Monument of Trethevy Quoit, this provides an archaeological context for the development area which enhances the likelihood that further archaeological discoveries could be identified within the site itself.
“Therefore, there is insufficient information to determine whether the development will impact on the significance of heritage assets, and if so, to what extent. Without this information a balanced judgment cannot be made as to whether any harm or loss to the significance of a heritage asset is acceptable.”
More details can be obtained under the reference PA24/02565.
