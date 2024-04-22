“Whilst the site is located in the countryside, it is not located in an isolated location. Neither the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), the government’s Planning Policy for Traveller Sites (PPTS) and Policy 11 of the Cornwall Local Plan prohibit Gypsy and Traveller sites from being located in the countryside. Consequently, there is no basis in local or national planning policy to consider that the continued use of the site as a private Gypsy Site is unacceptable in principle.