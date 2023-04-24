Cornwall Council responded that planning permission would be required for the development, saying that: “The proposed construction of an extension to an agricultural building as submitted at Great Tredinnick Farm, Two Waters Foot is not considered to constitute agricultural permitted development as defined in Class A, Part 6, Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015, because the works would consist of, or include, the erection or construction of, or the carrying out of any works to, a building, structure or an excavation used or to be used for the accommodation of livestock or for the storage of slurry or sewage sludge where the building, structure or excavation is, or would be, within 400 metres of the curtilage of a protected building. In addition, the development has already been completed and therefore fails the conditions of Class A, Part 6. A planning application is therefore required for the development.”