PA23/01199: A former Barclays bank in Saltash is set to be converted into four dwellings and a commercial space after Cornwall Council declared that planning permission would not be required for the works.
That’s because the Council’s planning team stated that the proposal is considered to comply with Classes M, Part 3, Schedule 2 of the Permitted Development (England) Order 2015 (as amended).
Mr Yik Tsang, of the Tsang Partnership applied to Cornwall Council to clarify if the proposed works would be considered as ‘permitted development’ – meaning that full planning permission would not be required for the proposed works to take place.
A prior application in 2022 for a similar proposal to convert the building into four dwellings had been denied by Cornwall Council, who stated that full planning permission was required.
At the time, the local authority’s planners said: “The proposal is not permitted under Class M of Part 3, Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (GPDO) (England) Order 2015 (as amended). This is because the development set out within the application fails M1.(g)(iii) due to the location of the site within a safety hazard area (Hazardous substance, MOD Navy, Nuclear Site).
“ Flat 1 would not receive adequate natural lighting to the main living and kitchen area contrary to MA.2 - (2)(f) Schedule 2, Part 3 of Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended).
“All of the flats fall below the nationally described space standards. Contrary to Section 3, paragraph 9A of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended). Planning permission is therefore required for the works.”
However, after engagement between the planning team and JL Planning, acting on behalf of Mr. Tsang, planning permission is no longer required.
The applicant stated in their resubmitted proposals that the layout of flat one has been revised to provide a flat with much-improved layout and adequate levels of natural light with all the internal spaces redesigned and reorganised to address the concerns related to bedroom sizes and numbers.
The four flats would comprise four relatively small-sized one-bedroom flats.
Flat one, according to the plans, would comprise a one-bedroom, two-person flat of 62sqm, while the other three flats will be one-bedroom, one-person flats comprising dimensions of 125sqm, 45sqm, and 41sqm respectively.
In its latest response to Mr. Tsang, Cornwall Council confirmed that the new plans met the requirements and planning permission would not be needed, writing: “The proposal is considered to comply with Classes M, Part 3, Schedule 2 of the General Permitted Development (England) Order 2015 (as amended). Sufficient information has now been supplied to demonstrate it is practical to change the use of the building and any land within its curtilage from a use falling within Class E (Commercial, business, and service) to a Class C3 (dwellinghouse) use. The proposal therefore may be carried out providing that it is wholly in accordance with the submitted details and in accordance with the following condition(s) if applicable.
“The proposal as detailed on the application form received on 09/12/2022 and supporting information in respect of the Change of Use of a commercial building to a dwelling with the commercial unit is considered to constitute permitted development as defined in Class MA, Part 3 of Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended). Prior Approval is not required.”