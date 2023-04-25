In its latest response to Mr. Tsang, Cornwall Council confirmed that the new plans met the requirements and planning permission would not be needed, writing: “The proposal is considered to comply with Classes M, Part 3, Schedule 2 of the General Permitted Development (England) Order 2015 (as amended). Sufficient information has now been supplied to demonstrate it is practical to change the use of the building and any land within its curtilage from a use falling within Class E (Commercial, business, and service) to a Class C3 (dwellinghouse) use. The proposal therefore may be carried out providing that it is wholly in accordance with the submitted details and in accordance with the following condition(s) if applicable.