A ROW of trees which were threatened with a reduction in size and in one case, being felled to the ground after a ‘complaint by a neighbour’ are set to remain intact after Cornwall Council’s planning department refused permission to undertake the works.
The trees, located adjacent to the Sowenna adolescent mental health unit on the former St Lawrence’s Hospital site on Boundary Road in Bodmin were the subject of a Tree Protection Order application to Cornwall Council as the trees are the subject of the aforementioned protection order.
The applicant sought to reduce the tree row by reducing the height of the trees by two to three metres, creating an even top finish with a small centre tree to be felled to the ground and an additional limb to be removed from one of the conifers, which they said was leaning towards a neighbouring property.
In the application, the proposal for works were described as thus: “The proposals seek to reduce a row of trees following a complaint from a neighbour. The trees will be reduced by two to three metres creating an even top finish. A small centre tree is to be felled to the ground. An additional limb is to be removed from a Conifer which is leaning towards the neighbouring property.”
However, the proposal was met with objections from Bodmin Town Council and Cornwall Council’s own forestry officer on the grounds of the reduction of visual amenity.
In its response to the planning consultation, the forestry officer stated: “The trees referred to in this application have a significant level of public visual amenity value as they are visible from public areas and so positively contribute to both the character and landscape of the area.
The proposed pruning would significantly detract from the tree's public visual amenity value and would have a detrimental impact on the tree's physiological health, as well not being in accordance with current best arboricultural practice, as defined in BS3998:2010 Tree Works-Recommendations.
“Due to these detrimental impacts the Local Planning Authority should refuse this application.”
This was a view point concurred by Bodmin Town Council, which has objected to a number of applications for works to trees in and immediately adjacent to the former St Lawrence’s site amid concerns over a destruction of a visual amenity.
Responding to the consultation, its planning committee stated: “Bodmin Town Council does not support this application, considering the tree officer's comments.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department told the applicant: “In this instance the applicant has failed to provide clear and convincing evidence to demonstrate sound arboricultural reasons for the works to reduce the trees by two to three metres. Therefore, due to this lack of sufficient evidence the works cannot be considered reasonable or necessary and the carrying out of these works would negatively impact upon the amenity of the local landscape, contrary to Policy 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030.”