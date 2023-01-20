PLANNING Committee members are set to decide on Monday whether a complex of holiday lodges can be sold as residential dwellings.
In Morval, the Tudor Lodges were created by Michael Tudor and his wife in 2006. The seven units have provided bespoke accommodation for people with disabilities and their carers and families. Now in their seventies, the Tudors wish to retire and say that with no family to pass the business onto, they want to sell.
The complex was put onto the market in July 2021. A Change of Use planning application, if approved, would see the status of the holiday lodges changed to residential.
Owner Michael Tudor said: “We have applied for Change of Use as many other fairly local holiday complexes have done successfully in recent years.
“We have been advised that this would allow the lodges to be sold individually, and in so doing, we would maximise our return on investment, both the physical hard work over the past 20 years, and financially.
“We recognise through running the business that accessible housing is hugely lacking, and particularly so with the population demographic of Cornwall. We feel this will leave a lovely legacy for disabled people requiring fully accessible homes.”
In their meeting of October 2022, Morval Parish Council had resolved to support the planning application, but with concerns regarding the issue of increased traffic at the junction onto a fast and busy road.
The highways officer had raised no objections. In the November meeting of the parish council it was proposed by Councillor Kitson, seconded by Councillor Pearn, and agreed to request that the application be heard by East Cornwall’s Planning Committee.