In the pre-application advice enquiry, which will be responded to by Cornwall Council’s planning department confirming what, if anything, requires changing to increase the likelihood of receiving support, the operators said: “Recent business-case analysis carried out by Tamar Valley Health Partnership has indicated that the current capacity of Callington Health Centre is up to 40% below what it should be. The current analysis suggests the provision of consultation rooms and related treatment and support space is below the amount that should be available to the Callington community.