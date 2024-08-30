EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Plans for expansion of health centre
A HEALTH centre serving the residents of Callington could be expanded to become ‘bigger and better’ if there is a favourable response to a pre-planning application submitted to Cornwall Council.
The operators of Callington Health Centre have sent in a pre-application planning advice enquiry to ascertain whether there might be any planning issues with their plans for the extension and internal reconfiguration of existing health centre to provide additional consultation and examination rooms plus related support space.
They are also seeking to include the provision of additional car-parking for approximately 40 cars to the south-west of the existing centre plus new highway access provisions to Frogwell Road. Existing car-park to north of centre also to be reconfigured with additional highway access off Haye Road.
In the pre-application advice enquiry, which will be responded to by Cornwall Council’s planning department confirming what, if anything, requires changing to increase the likelihood of receiving support, the operators said: “Recent business-case analysis carried out by Tamar Valley Health Partnership has indicated that the current capacity of Callington Health Centre is up to 40% below what it should be. The current analysis suggests the provision of consultation rooms and related treatment and support space is below the amount that should be available to the Callington community.
“Accordingly, works have commenced to explore how the existing centre could be reconfigured and extended to provide an updated service of the size and quality that the community should now have access to. The principle of redevelopment of the centre has been discussed with Callington Town Council, who have confirmed their support. It is understood that an updated Neighbourhood Plan, which includes reference to the existing centre being redeveloped, has been drafted and submitted separately to Cornwall Council.
“A pre-application submission has been compiled to explore any potential areas of planning risk prior to completion of design development and submission of a full detailed application. Currently, the emerging proposals suggests the existing health centre should extend to the south-west into a portion of an existing agricultural field also owned by the applicant.
“As well as an extension to the building, some alterations to the access provisions to the existing northern car park on Haye Road are proposed, as well as the construction of an additional staff/patient-overflow car-park to the south of the proposed extension. The proposed new car park will include the formation of a new access (exit only) onto Frogwell Road.
“The current outline proposals consider a single storey extension to the building, although options to investigate whether a new extension should be two-storeys is also under consideration.
“As well as general feedback regarding the proposals, the purpose of this pre-application inquiry is also to seek feedback on the following key matters:
“Highways feedback regarding the proposed new car park plus the related access proposals off Frogwell Road.
“Whether the proposal to construct a new car park on existing agricultural land to the south of the centre triggers any change-of-use considerations.
“Highways feedback regarding the proposed access off Haye Road and reconfiguration of the existing front car-park to the north of the centre.
“Given the proposal to introduce a new access onto Frogwell Road, whether there are any special ecological/arboricultural aspects which need special consideration.”
The full pre-application advice enquiry can be found under reference PA24/00935/PREAPP on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
Proposed new dwelling refused
PROPOSALS for a new dwelling set within the private land ownership grounds of Villaton Barton at Hatt near Saltash has been refused by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
This is despite the applicants stating that it would remain dependent on and tied to the main host dwelling and would enable multi generational family occupancy on the site, with the new property set to be occupied by the parents of the applicants.
Despite this, it was refused by Cornwall Council’s planners on the grounds of representing ‘open market housing’ and would fail to meet the required space heating demand and energy consumption requirements of Net Zero.
Refusing the application, the council told the applicants: “The proposed development would represent an open market housing development in the open countryside which would not relate well to an existing settlement, would be in an unsustainable location and would harm the character of the open countryside with occupants predominantly reliant on private motor vehicles to access local services and facilities.
“The proposal would not represent infill or rounding off, or a rural exceptions development and does not fall within the special circumstances listed within policy seven of the Cornwall Local Plan. The proposed dwelling would be of a significantly larger mass and scale when compared to the dilapidated barn it is to replace and is considered to be overly large and dominating in this setting.
“The proposal fails meet the required space heating demand target of less than 30kWh/m2/annum, total energy consumption of less than 40kWh/m2/annum and on site renewable energy consumption and subsequently fails to adequately demonstrate that the proposed dwellings can achieve Net Zero Carbon through the submitted Energy Statement and Energy Summary Tool by Bartlett Design Partnership received 18th June 2024.”
The application can be viewed under reference PA24/03984 on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
Continued use of land for café/bar submitted
Plans for the continued use of a portable building as a café/bar at Millendreath Beach Resort near Looe have been submitted to Cornwall Council’s planning department.
It seeks the renewal of planning permission granted in 2018 which allowed the temporary siting of a beach café for a period of three years.
The applicants are seeking this to be rolled over into a new planning application, meaning it can continue to be operated from the site. They add that the previous granting of application sets a precedent for the site.
This application can be found on the Cornwall Council planning portal under reference PA24/05609.
Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.