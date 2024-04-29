In refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicants: “The proposed development, due to its scale, form, layout, height and mass, would present an incongruous dwelling which would be at odds to the existing built form and vernacular of the houses along this street scene. The proposal would further result in the loss of the low lying roofscape in this section of East Looe, which provides far reaching views across the East Looe River and across to West Looe and the West Looe Valley. Therefore the proposal would fail to positively contribute to the character and appearance of the area and would result in harm from the loss of this commonly seen view within the Looe and Seaton Valleys Area of Great Landscape Value.