FULL planning has been given for the Altitude Snow Park on 7.8ha of land at East Crinnis Farm, Biscovey.
Plans for the snow park were first revealed at a public consultation back in 2018.
The complex includes a hub which will house a restaurant, bar, changing rooms and equipment hire shop. Three slopes are proposed for beginners, intermediate and advanced designed in collaboration with Snow Sport England.
They can be used for skiing, snowboarding and tubing with access to the slopes via a 90-metre-long travellator.
There will also be a tube slide/toboggan run, a seasonal grass toboggan area as well as outdoor play areas and an outdoor amphitheatre for events such as acoustic music and storytelling.
It is anticipated that the facility will provide high education level training to allow local people access to train for snow sport competitions. And discounted access will be available based on a postcode.
The complex is likely to create 40 full-time jobs as well as seasonal work.
But St Blaise Town Council has consistently objected to the plan with concerns including access from the busy Par Moor Road; its impact on the local infrastructure and light and noise pollution.
The full planning consent says the development for the dry ski-slope and visitor centre must begin within three years.
The scheme includes outline planning for a play area at Biscovey School and six self-build plots. Details have not yet been agreed on this. The market housing is intended to enable the financing of the ski slope.