TRACK renewal works will disrupt GWR rail services into and out of Cornwall from Monday, December 2, to Friday, December 6.
Planned rail improvement works in the Devonport area of Plymouth will mean no train services between Plymouth and Liskeard with replacement buses running in place of trains.
Train services up country from Plymouth to London Paddington or Cardiff Central, plus CrossCountry services for Birmingham New Street or beyond will not be effected.
GWR’s station manager for Plymouth and East Cornwall, Lee Goodson, said: “This work forms part of an ongoing programme of maintenance, helping to ensure we can continue to provide consistent and reliable services.
“During these dates, trains will still run between Plymouth and London, Cardiff or the north, but replacement buses will run west of Plymouth.
“Buses will run between Plymouth and St Austell non-stop, between Plymouth and Liskeard stopping at all stations except Menheniot, plus between Liskeard and Menheniot.
“As an alternative, customers can also use their rail ticket to travel on the number 11 Go Ahead bus between Plymouth and Liskeard instead.
“It’s important customers are aware that these alternative travel arrangements will make journey times much longer, so please plan ahead.”
Network Rail’s lead portfolio manager, Mark Morrison, added: “We’re grateful for people’s patience during this period, while we work on the railway. Passengers are advised to check before travelling as alternative transport will be available.
“It’s vital that these renewals and repairs are completed as they’re essential maintenance to ensure the continued safe and reliable running of train services for years to come.”
Replacement buses are planned between Plymouth and St Austell (non-stop), Plymouth and Liskeard (stopping at all stations, except Menheniot), Liskeard and Menheniot. GWR advises passengers to use the express bus service for connections between St Austell and Penzance.
Passengers will be able to use their rail ticket on the number 11 GoAhead Citybus bus between Plymouth and Liskeard with stops at Saltash, Landrake, Tideford and Liskeard.
Buses from Saltash will run from Fore Street. GWR asks passengers to check their travel arrangements online or via the app on the day.
Trains on the Liskeard and Looe line will be running at an amended timetable to maintain connections with the revised train and replacement bus services running to and from Liskeard.